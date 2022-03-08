Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Celebrations In March 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of the special 25th anniversary set Celebrations, which came out in October 2021 are doing now in March 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Celebrations with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing. First, the top 10 of the set's subset, the Classic Collection.

Charizard Base Set Reprint 4/102: $77.63 Umbreon Star POP Series Reprint 17/17: $26.63 Shining Magikarp Neo Revelation Reprint 66/64: $21.75 M Rayquaza EX XY: Roaring Skies Reprint 76/108: $13.32 Mewtwo EX Black & White Next Destinies Reprint: $12.53 Gardevoir ex Delta Species EX Dragon Frontier Reprint 93/101: $9.78\ Tapu Lele GX Sun & Moon: Guardians Rising Reprint 60/145: $9.43 Xerneas EX XY Base Reprint 97/146: $8.81 Blastoise Base Set Reprint 2/102: $5.04 _____'s Pikachu WOTC Promo Reprint 24/53: $4.65

We are mostly seeing small drops here, with the most significant drop being a $7 loss of value on the Charizard from the Classic Collection. Other than that, it seems as if this set has bottomed out due to high product availability. However, special Pokémon TCG sets don't stay in print forever. While I don't think most of these cards will rise, I think we could see a situation where the top three gain value over time.

Looking at the main set, there is only one card valued over $2 and that's the Shiny Mew Gold card which is currently worth $43.58 which is within a dollar value of last month's write-up.