Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Champion's Path In April 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Champion’s Path in April 2023 sees its two Charizard chase cards rise in value while the rest of the set dies.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Champion's Path, which came out in September 2020, are doing now in April 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare 74/73: $201.64 Shiny Charizard V 79/73: $186.62 Gardevoir VMAX Rainbow Rare 76/73: $10.51 Drednaw VMAX Rainbow Rare 75/73: $7.76 Piers Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 78/73: $4.76 Kabu Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 77/73: $3.95 Gardevoir VMAX 17/73: $3.28 Alcremie VMAX 23/73: $2.78 Venusaur V 01/73: $2.21 Gardevoir V Full Art 70/72: $2.06

The set's top card, Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare, is actually up a notable $10 this month. At $201, it's one of the top Rainbow Rare cards there is, as this card type's popularity dwindled during the Sword & Shield era. The other Secret Rare Charizard of the set, Shiny Charizard V, is up $8 as well, which indicates that these two are both on the rise. The rest of the set, though? Absolutely no. The non-Charizard hits of Champion's Path remain dead in the water. This means that despite the rising of the Charizards, I would not recommend opening packs to complete the set. This set should be bought as singles.