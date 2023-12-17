Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Champion's Path In December 2023

Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Champion's Path, Charizard, pokemon, pokemon cards

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path, which came out in September 2020, are doing now in December 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare 74/73: $193.62 Shiny Charizard V 79/73: $181.36 Drednaw VMAX Rainbow Rare 75/73: $6.49 Gardevoir VMAX Rainbow Rare 76/73: $6.42 Piers Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 78/73: $2.93 Kabu Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 77/73: $2.84 Alcremie VMAX 23/73: $2.48 Suspicious Food Tin Gold Secret Rare 80/73: $1.95 Venusaur V 01/73: $1.85 Drednaw VMAX 15/73: $1.68

We have a major jump here for both of the top cards in this set. Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare and Shiny Charizard V both shot up about $20 this month alone. Considering the fact this set is over three years old, that is a bit unusual. Those looking to complete this set should keep an eye on the secondary market of those two cards. On the other hand, every card but those two in this set is super affordable, essentially at bulk value at this time.

