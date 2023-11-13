Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Champion's Path, Charizard, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Champion's Path In November 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the 2020 special expansion Champion’s Path and its Charizard cards in November 2023.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG: Champion’s Path Charizard cards are November’s hot topic.

Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare now leads at a value of $175.24.

Shiny Charizard V sees a decrease, now priced at $163.80.

Stay informed on card values and trends with our monthly Value Watch.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path, which came out in September 2020, are doing now in November 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Champion's Path with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare 74/73: $175.24 Shiny Charizard V 79/73: $163.80 Drednaw VMAX Rainbow Rare 75/73: $6.77 Gardevoir VMAX Rainbow Rare 76/73: $6.74 Piers Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 78/73: $3.48 Kabu Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 77/73: $2.93 Alcremie VMAX 23/73: $2.51 Drednaw VMAX 15/73: $1.98 Venusaur V 01/73: $1.70 Suspicious Food Tin Gold Secret Rare 80/73: $1.65

Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare increased in value by $11, while the Shiny Charizard V fell by $5. This has led to a switch in the positions of these cards, with Shiny Charizard V falling to the second slot and Charizard VMAX Rainbow Rare once again becoming the most valuable hit of the set. The rest of the cards in this special expansion remain largely bulk pricing.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!