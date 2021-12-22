Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In December 2021

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Last year, we saw renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the coming 25th Anniversary, a strong launch for Sword & Shield-era sets, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. Sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now, every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, which came out in June 2021, are doing now in December 2021.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 201/198: $102.90 Shiny Snorlax Gold Secret Rare 244/198: $87.34 Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art 177/198: $76.02 Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 205/198: $70.27 Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 203/198: $47.61 Zeraora V Alternate Art 166/198: $47.18 Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art 174/198: $46.78 Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art 170/198: $41.40 Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art 170/198: $28.55 Ice Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 164/198: $25.38 Shadow Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 172/198: $24.58 Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art 179/198: $24.15 Psychic Energy Gold Secret Rare 232/198: $22.02 Klara Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/198: $21.40 Water Energy Gold Secret Rare 231/198: $20.06

Keep in mind, the Pokémon TCG just reprinted this set. That continues to impact the value of the singles. Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare has dropped off quite a bit since its first few months and continues to fall now though now at a slower pace. I'm thinking it'll eventually dip under $100. It's surprising to me to see all of the cards in this set drop under that number, as this set has quite a lot of hitters.

Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art took an unusually huge hit. Just months ago, it was the most valuable card in the set. Last month, it sat at almost $100 as the second biggest hit in the set. Now, it has fallen to third place with an almost $20 dip in just one month. The other cards have been a bit strange. Many of the mid-range hits have risen between $5 and $10, while Shadow Rider Clayrex V Alternate Art took a huge dip. That one, I may scoop up myself while it's so low. The other cards, especially the top three, are worth observing before acting.