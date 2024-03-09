Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Primal Planet, Seethingswarm

New Retro Metroidvania Title Primal Planet Announced

Seethingswarm revealed their latest game on the way, as we go prehistoric with a Metroidvania in Primal Planet, coming in 2025.

Indie game developer and publisher Seethingswarm announced their new retro Metroidvania game this week as Primal Planet will be coming out next year. In a mix of Neanderthals, dinosaurs, UFOs, and wild nature, you will play a caveman trying to reunite with his family after being chased away by a massive T-Rex. Once united, you will then need to find a way to survive as it now hunts you down. You can check out the trailer and more info about the game here as we're now waiting until next year to learn more.

Primal Planet

In Primal Planet, players will delve into a heart-wrenching story of survival, set against the backdrop of a lush planet teeming with dinosaurs and ancient mysteries. Dive into an adventure where visuals tell the story, no words needed. Unveil a heartbreaking story of family, dinosaurs, and UFOs! Craft, upgrade, and survive in a realm of primeval predators, savage tribes and… ancient aliens. Rise from a humble cave dweller to the planet's last hope — alone or in co-op. Welcome to the dinovania!

Uncover the Story: Embark on a thrilling journey as you follow the gripping tale of a cave dweller fighting to protect his family. Survive a brutal T-Rex attack and unravel a narrative that blends the wild with intriguing sci-fi twists.

Embark on a thrilling journey as you follow the gripping tale of a cave dweller fighting to protect his family. Survive a brutal T-Rex attack and unravel a narrative that blends the wild with intriguing sci-fi twists. Adapt and Survive: Craft vital tools, weapons, and mixtures for healing and protection. Gain experience and upgrade your skills to overcome the dangers of a primal planet.

Craft vital tools, weapons, and mixtures for healing and protection. Gain experience and upgrade your skills to overcome the dangers of a primal planet. Explore the Primeval: Discover diverse biomes, each with unique challenges and secrets. Encounter a vast array of dinosaurs, each perfectly adapted to its habitat.

Discover diverse biomes, each with unique challenges and secrets. Encounter a vast array of dinosaurs, each perfectly adapted to its habitat. Fight and Be Clever: Experience gameplay blending combat and strategy. Tailor tactics, use crafted weapons, traps, and stealth to master encounters with regular and boss enemies.

Experience gameplay blending combat and strategy. Tailor tactics, use crafted weapons, traps, and stealth to master encounters with regular and boss enemies. Play Local Co-op: Team up with a friend in local co-op mode, with the second player controlling a nimble sinosauropteryx, your faithful companion. Work together to overcome obstacles, solve puzzles, and battle foes.

