Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In December 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Crown Tundra-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Chilling Reign in December 2023.

Article Summary December 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch for Chilling Reign reveals steady market values.

Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art tops the chart at $163.43 in the secondary TCG market.

Values fluctuate slightly but indicate no concern for drastic market changes.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, which came out in June 2021, are doing now in December 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 201/198: $163.43 Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art 177/198: $124.55 Shiny Snorlax Gold Secret Rare 224/198: $70.29 Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 205/198: $54.07 Zeraora V Alternate Art 166/198: $40.61 Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art 174/198: $40.04 Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art 170/198: $38.85 Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art 170/198: $37.18 Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 203/198: $36.81 Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art 179/198: $29.83 Caitlin Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/198: $24.24 Klara Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/198: $24.02 Tornadus V Alternate Art 185/198: $19.90 Shadow Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art Secret Rare 172/198: $18.56 Avery Full Art Trainer Supporter 187/198: $17.16

The cards of this Alternate Art-heavy set remained relatively steady in the secondary market this month. A few of these top fifteen cards are slightly up, a few of them are slightly down, but there's nothing here that makes me concerned about a big spike or drop in the market.

