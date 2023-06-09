Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: , , , ,

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In June 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch observes Sword & Shield - Chilling Reign in June 2023 to see how that rare Blaziken VMAX Alt Art is doing.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, which came out in June 2021, are doing now in June 2023.

Battle Styles top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Blaziken VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 201/198: $227.48
  2. Galarian Moltres V Alternate Art 177/198: $129.91
  3. Shiny Snorlax Gold Secret Rare 224/198: $78.31
  4. Shadow Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 205/198: $56.96
  5. Galarian Zapdos V Alternate Art 174/198: $56.00
  6. Zeraora V Alternate Art 166/198: $54.73
  7. Ice Rider Calyrex VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 203/198: $45.07
  8. Galarian Articuno V Alternate Art 170/198: $43.83
  9. Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art 170/198: $40.93
  10. Galarian Slowking V Alternate Art 179/198: $36.64
  11. Klara Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/198: $33.97
  12. Psychic Energy Gold Secret Rare 232/198: $30.12
  13. Tornadus V Alternate Art 185/198: $27.84
  14. Shadow Rider Calyrex V Alternate Art 172/198: $25.79
  15. Fog Crystal Gold Secret Rare 227/198: $25.56

The biggest drops for Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign this month are the Galarian Rapidash V Alternate Art, which is a relatively small drop, and the Fog Crystal Gold Secret Rare, which is a similar drop in dollar amount but means more overall due to this being a lower valued card. Mostly, though, this Pokémon TCG set has remained the same in the secondary market.

