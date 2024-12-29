Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Crown Zenith in December 2024

Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Crown Zenith, pokemon, Pokémon card, Sword & Shield

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith, which came out in January 2023, are doing now in December 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Elesa's Sparkle Full Art 147/159: $16.12 Pikachu Secret Rare 160/159: $15.17 Charizard VSTAR 019/159: $5.97 Radiant Charizard VSTAR 020/159: $5.41 Friends in Sinnoh Full Art 149/159: $4.84

The main attraction of Crown Zenith is the Galarian Gallery subset, which consists of Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares. Let's take a look at the top-valued cards of this subset:

Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG69/GG70: $178.12 Mewtwo VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG44/GG70: $91.21 Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG70/GG70: $88.34 Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG68/GG70: $62.08 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG67/GG70: $58.43 Glaceon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG40/GG70: $33.98 Leafeon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG35/GG70: $33.32 Suicune V Special Illustration Rare GG38/GG70: $25.55 Darkrai VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG50/GG70: $24.94 Raikou V Special Illustration Rare GG41/GG70: $23.00 Entei V Special Illustration Rare GG36/GG70: $21.34 Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG56/GG70: $17.95 Deoxys VMAX Special Illustration Rare GG45/GG70: $17.35 Deoxys VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG46/GG70: $13.34 Lumineon V Special Illustration Rare GG39/GG70: $11.21

We are in a month of big leaps for Sword & Shield-era chase cards. Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare has seen a $75 increase, which is bringing it closer to the $200 mark. Mewtwo VSTAR Special Illustration Rare has also doubled in value, which has led to it taking the second spot from Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare.

