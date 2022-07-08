Psychonauts 2: The Motherlobe Edition Set For Release This September

Skybound Games and iam8bit have revealed Psychonauts 2: The Motherlobe Edition is set to be released on Xbox and PlayStation this September. The game will come in two editions as there will be the Standard Edition, which is the base game and everything ever added to it since its release for a complete collection of content, and a Collector's Edition with a ton of extra content. The Collector's Edition will be produced by iam8bit and will run you about $130, which can be pre-ordered here, as we have more info about it below. The team will also be releasing a vinyl soundtrack for $40, as all of these will drop on September 27th, 2022.

The Psychonauts 2 physical edition for Xbox Series X/Xbox One and PlayStation 4 is an imaginative experience for collectors and gifters. The retail editions come in a lenticular outer sleeve with a reversible cover sheet, and will feature a set of six two-sided art cards showcasing final art and concept art from the game, six premium die-cut ​ stickers along with a digital download code granting access to unreleased behind the scenes materials. The iam8bit exclusive Psychonauts 2 Collector's Edition harnesses the power of the psychedelic. The Collector's Edition is reminiscent of the vibrant, mind-bending style of Psychonauts 2 – from a book featuring the history and art of Psychonauts to the very design of the box. The full list of Collector's Edition items includes: Psychonauts 2: The Motherlobe Edition with reversible cover sheet, art cards, a lenticular O-sleeve and the die-cut ​ sticker set

Premium Collector's Edition box

Physical version of the original Psychonauts, available physically for the first time, backwards compatible on Xbox One

Digital download code for all three volumes of the Psychonauts 2 original soundtrack

Five pin set featuring the Feast of the Senses

18×24" Blacklight poster featuring the protagonist, Raz

"How are you feeling?" Archetype Raz poster from Double Fine's senior animator, Chris Lam

Sticker sheet