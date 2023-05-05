Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Crown Zenith In May 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Crown Zenith in May 2023 notes a major drop in the set's chase card, the Giratina Origin Forme Gold Secret Rare.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Crown Zenith, which came out in January 2022, are doing now in May 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Elesa's Sparkle Full Art 147/159: $26.16 Pikachu Secret Rare 160/159: $16.46 Friends in Sinnoh Full Art 149/159: $10.24 Friends in Hisui Full Art 148/159: $9.70 Charizard VSTAR 019/159: $5.52

The main attraction of Crown Zenith is the Galarian Gallery subset consisting of Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares. Let's take a look at the top-valued cards of this subset:

Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG69/GG70: $120.97 Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG70/GG70: $72.53 Mewtwo VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG44/GG70: $69.70 Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG68/GG70: $43.86 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG67/GG70: $43.39 Leafeon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG35/GG70: $26.64 Raikou V Special Illustration Rare GG41/GG70: $25.05 Zacian V Special Illustration Rare GG48/GG70: $20.90 Suicune V Special Illustration Rare GG38/GG70: $20.61 Glaceon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG40/GG70: $19.91 Darkrai VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG50/GG70: $19.30 Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG56/GG70: $17.81 Irida Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter GG63/GG70: $17.54 Entei V Special Illustration Rare GG36/GG70: $15.15 Cynthia's Ambition Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter GG60/GG70: $12.81

We have a major dip in the Galarian Gallery subset. Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare has fallen $23, making it so no cards in this set are over $100. Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare, Leafeon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare, Glaceon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare, and Suicune V Special Illustration Rare all dropped around $5.