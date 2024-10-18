Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Crown Zenith, giratina, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Crown Zenith in October 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the special set Crown Zenith closing out the Galarian era in October 2024.

Article Summary Explore the evolving Pokémon TCG market and values of Crown Zenith's top cards in October 2024.

Discover current market values for Elesa's Sparkle, Pikachu Secret Rare, and Charizard VSTAR.

Unveil the Galarian Gallery subset's top cards like Giratina VSTAR and Arceus VSTAR.

Track value shifts in the popular Galarian Gallery cards over the past month.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith, which came out in January 2023, are doing now in October 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Elesa's Sparkle Full Art 147/159: $12.55 Pikachu Secret Rare 160/159: $7.36 Charizard VSTAR 019/159: $5.05 Radiant Charizard VSTAR 020/159: $4.12 Friends in Hisui Full Art 148/159: $3.96

The main attraction of Crown Zenith is the Galarian Gallery subset, which consists of Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares. Let's take a look at the top-valued cards of this subset:

Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG69/GG70: $96.92 Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG70/GG70: $59.17 Mewtwo VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG44/GG70: $54.63 Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG68/GG70: $50.62 Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG67/GG70: $44.63 Leafeon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG35/GG70: $23.66 Raikou V Special Illustration Rare GG41/GG70: $20.85 Glaceon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG40/GG70: $20.24 Darkrai VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG50/GG70: $19.25 Suicune V Special Illustration Rare GG38/GG70: $18.53 Entei V Special Illustration Rare GG36/GG70: $17.83 Deoxys VMAX Special Illustration Rare GG45/GG70: $15.48 Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG56/GG70: $14.73 Deoxys VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG46/GG70: $10.91 Irida Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter GG63/GG70: $10.20

As predicted, the chase card of this set, Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare, has now fallen under $100 in value after another month's loss of $9. Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare is also marginally down, losing $5. Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare went against trend and increased in value by $7. There were a few shake-ups in the rest of the set, which can be attributed to some cards gaining or increasing by a $1 or $2 in value.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

