Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Crown Zenith in October 2024
Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the special set Crown Zenith closing out the Galarian era in October 2024.
- Explore the evolving Pokémon TCG market and values of Crown Zenith's top cards in October 2024.
- Discover current market values for Elesa's Sparkle, Pikachu Secret Rare, and Charizard VSTAR.
- Unveil the Galarian Gallery subset's top cards like Giratina VSTAR and Arceus VSTAR.
- Track value shifts in the popular Galarian Gallery cards over the past month.
The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith, which came out in January 2023, are doing now in October 2024.
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Crown Zenith with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:
- Elesa's Sparkle Full Art 147/159: $12.55
- Pikachu Secret Rare 160/159: $7.36
- Charizard VSTAR 019/159: $5.05
- Radiant Charizard VSTAR 020/159: $4.12
- Friends in Hisui Full Art 148/159: $3.96
The main attraction of Crown Zenith is the Galarian Gallery subset, which consists of Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares. Let's take a look at the top-valued cards of this subset:
- Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG69/GG70: $96.92
- Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG70/GG70: $59.17
- Mewtwo VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG44/GG70: $54.63
- Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG68/GG70: $50.62
- Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare GG67/GG70: $44.63
- Leafeon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG35/GG70: $23.66
- Raikou V Special Illustration Rare GG41/GG70: $20.85
- Glaceon VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG40/GG70: $20.24
- Darkrai VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG50/GG70: $19.25
- Suicune V Special Illustration Rare GG38/GG70: $18.53
- Entei V Special Illustration Rare GG36/GG70: $17.83
- Deoxys VMAX Special Illustration Rare GG45/GG70: $15.48
- Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG56/GG70: $14.73
- Deoxys VSTAR Special Illustration Rare GG46/GG70: $10.91
- Irida Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter GG63/GG70: $10.20
As predicted, the chase card of this set, Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare, has now fallen under $100 in value after another month's loss of $9. Arceus VSTAR Gold Secret Rare is also marginally down, losing $5. Origin Forme Dialga VSTAR Gold Secret Rare went against trend and increased in value by $7. There were a few shake-ups in the rest of the set, which can be attributed to some cards gaining or increasing by a $1 or $2 in value.
