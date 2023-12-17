Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charizard, Darkness Ablaze, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Darkness Ablaze In December 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Gigantamax Charizard-themed Sword & Shield - Darkness Ablaze in December 2023.

Charizard VMAX 020/189 tops the set’s value at $25.18 on TCGPlayer.

Darkness Ablaze lacks the chase cards found in the Japanese edition.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze, which came out in August 2020, are doing now in December 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX 020/189: $25.18 Eternatus VMAX Rainbow Rare 192/189: $8.87 Salamence VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/189: $8.18 Scizor VMAX Rainbow Rare 193/189: $7.86 Butterfree VMAX Rainbow Rare 190/189: $7.25 Centiskorch VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/189: $6.44 Shiny Rillaboom Gold Secret Rare 197/189: $5.20 Shiny Coalossal Gold Secret Rare 198/189: $5.11 Charizard V 019/189: $4.00 Eternatus VMAX 117/189: $3.65

While the Charizard chase cards of Champion's Path shot up in value this month, the standard Charizard VMAX from this set stayed steady… and low. Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze is a set with essentially no chase cards, as the sought-after cards from the Japanese edition were pulled from this expansion to create Champion's Path as a separate, special set. Outside of the Charizard card, the Eternatus and Salamence VMAX Rainbow Rare cards slightly crept up in value this month, but not in a notable way.

