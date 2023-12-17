Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: , , ,

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Darkness Ablaze In December 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Gigantamax Charizard-themed Sword & Shield - Darkness Ablaze in December 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze, which came out in August 2020, are doing now in December 2023.

Darkness Ablaze top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Charizard VMAX 020/189: $25.18
  2. Eternatus VMAX Rainbow Rare 192/189: $8.87
  3. Salamence VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/189: $8.18
  4. Scizor VMAX Rainbow Rare 193/189: $7.86
  5. Butterfree VMAX Rainbow Rare 190/189: $7.25
  6. Centiskorch VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/189: $6.44
  7. Shiny Rillaboom Gold Secret Rare 197/189: $5.20
  8. Shiny Coalossal Gold Secret Rare 198/189: $5.11
  9. Charizard V 019/189: $4.00
  10. Eternatus VMAX 117/189: $3.65

While the Charizard chase cards of Champion's Path shot up in value this month, the standard Charizard VMAX from this set stayed steady… and low. Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze is a set with essentially no chase cards, as the sought-after cards from the Japanese edition were pulled from this expansion to create Champion's Path as a separate, special set. Outside of the Charizard card, the Eternatus and Salamence VMAX Rainbow Rare cards slightly crept up in value this month, but not in a notable way.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

