Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Darkness Ablaze In July 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch has seen a lot of shifts with Full Art Trainer Supporters recently, so what's going on with Darkness Ablaze?

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze Clash, which came out in August 2020, are doing now in July 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard VMAX 020/189: $31.39 Salamence VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/189: $8.40 Butterfree VMAX Rainbow Rare 190/189: $8.22 Eternatus VMAX Rainbow Rare 192/189: $7.74 Scizor VMAX Rainbow Rare 193/189: $7.38 Shiny Rillaboom Gold Secret Rare 197/189: $7.12 Centiskorch VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/189: $6.45 Shiny Coalossal Gold Secret Rare 198/189: $6.01 Charizard V 019/189: $4.40 Rose Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 196/189: $4.24

Another month goes by with no significant market changes to Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Darkness Ablaze. A few Sword & Shield sets are in flux right now with female-focused Full Art Trainer cards increasing in value, but there is one major reason that this Charizard-set is not in danger of undergoing such a shift… and that's because it has no major Trainer cards. This is very much a "Charizard, and not even a Secret Rare one, and that's it" set.

