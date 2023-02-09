Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In February 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies in February 2023 notes the Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art undergo another startling market spike.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in February 2023.

Evolving Skies Duraludon. Credit: Pokémon TCG

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $512.98
  2. Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $261.73
  3. Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $168.26
  4. Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $148.48
  5. Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $141.92
  6. Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $108.61
  7. Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $95.35
  8. Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $89.50
  9. Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $79.12
  10. Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $71.52
  11. Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $63.18
  12. Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $61.18
  13. Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $38.17
  14. Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $34.43
  15. Duraludon VMAX Alternate Art 220/203: $29.16

Well, the Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art is up a whopping $30 again this month alone. Umbreon V Alternate Art is also up $10, and that, at its current value, is worth being concerned about in a set like this that seems completely immune to the market's overall downward trend. Pokémon TCG isn't in the midst of an absolute craze like it was a year and a half ago, but Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies seems to be frozen in the time of that craze.

