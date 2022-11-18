Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies In November 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in October 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $569.73 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $302.31 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $169.84 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $168.88 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $141.37 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $101.40 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $101.37 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $96.25 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $93.59 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $72.72 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $68.55 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $66.04 Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $40.47 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $38.38 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $31.99

And it just keeps happening. In the last month, the Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art has jumped up by another $100. How can this keep happening? Is there no ceiling to this card? This is unusual behavior to say the least. We are also seeing $20-40 jumps for both the Rayquaza V and VMAX Alternate Arts, showing that it isn't just Umbreon that continues to rise. We see a similar jump for the Eeveelution V Alt Arts as well, with the Umbreon V and even Espeon V shooting all the way up there. What is happening?! Evolving Skies is just absolutely unhinged.