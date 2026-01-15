Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Journey Together, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Journey Together in January 2026

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Trainer-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Journey Together in January 2026.

Article Summary Track Pokémon TCG card values for Scarlet & Violet – Journey Together in January 2026.

Lillie's Clefairy ex Special Illustration Rare tops the set but has seen a price drop.

Most Journey Together chase cards trended down, with new sets drawing more attention.

Offers essential market insights for collectors about when to buy singles or sealed packs.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become more and more difficult to get, it seems that the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Journey Together, which came out in March 2025, are doing now in January 2026.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Journey Together, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Lillie's Clefairy ex Special Illustration Rare 184/159: $116.92 Salamence ex Special Illustration Rare 187/159: $63.69 N's Zoroark ex Special Illustration Rare 185/159: $54.64 Iono's Bellibolt ex Special Illustration Rare 183/159: $41.75 Hop's Zacian ex Special Illustration Rare 186/159: $33.33 Volcanion ex Special Illustration Rare 182/159: $19.39 Articuno Illustration Rare 161/159: $15.58 N's Zoroark ex Gold Hyper Rare 189/159: $14.61 N's Reshiram Illustration Rare 167/159: $13.55 Iono's Bellibol ex Gold Hyper Rare 188/159: $10.97 Wailord Illustration Rare 162/159: $9.44 Lillie's Clefairy ex Full Art 173/159: $4.81 Furrett Illustration Rare 168/159: $4.70 Lillie's Ribombee Illustration Rare 164/159: $4.62 N's Zoroark ex Full Art 174/159: $4.47

Journey Together's chase card has crashed a bit this month, dropping by $30. Lillie's Clefairy ex Special Illustration Rare could feasibly be under $100 at some point, but you never know with these things. I would recommend waiting to watch the card rather than rushing to buy it after this drop. In fact, almost all of the top cards here lost a bit of value, which indicates that this set is less hot than the truly sought-after sets that came out shortly after, such as Scarlet & Violet – Destined Rivals, the sister sets Black Bolt and White Flame, and the new Mega Evolution-era sets.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!