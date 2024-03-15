Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin In March 2024

Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: giratina, Lost Origin, pokemon, pokemon cards

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, which came out in September 2022, are doing now in March 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Giratina V Alternate Art 186/196: $248.61 Aerodactyl V Alternate Art 186/196: $87.82 Rotom V Alternate Art 186/196: $31.27 Giratina VSTAR Rainbow Rare 186/196: $19.36 Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 186/196: $15.74 Galarian Perrserker V Alternate Art 186/196: $15.58 Lost Vacuum Gold Secret Rare 217/196: $11.30 Giratina V Full Art 185/196: $9.65 Dark Patch Gold Secret Rare 216/196: $9.61 Giratina VSTAR 131/196: $9.57

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TC30: $29.76 Pikachu V Character Super Rare TG16/TC30: $20.48 Pikachu VMAX Black & Gold TG29/TC30: $6.32 Mew VMAX Black & Gold TG30/TC30: $6.06 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter TG24/TC30: $5.64

It's happening: Giratina V Alternate Art is up and by no small amount. It has increased by $20 in value since I last wrote about this set in February. If this card breaks the $300 mark, then it's safe to say it's reaching for the moon just like that highly coveted Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. On the other hand, the Trainer Gallery's top hit, Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare, has dropped to its lowest value so far. This could be the time to grab it up.

