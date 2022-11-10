Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin In November 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, which came out in September 2022, are doing now in November 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Giratina V Alternate Art 186/196: $229.60 Aerodactyl V Alternate Art 186/196: $124.83 Rotom V Alternate Art 186/196: $47.00 Galarian Perrserker V Alternate Art 186/196: $37.27 Giratina VSTAR Rainbow Rare 186/196: $23.68 Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 186/196: $16.77 Kyurem VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/196: $14.22 Colress's Experiment Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/196: $14.05 Giratina V Full Art 186/196: $12.28 Aerodactyl VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/196: $12.00 Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Rainbow Rare 186/196: $11.82 Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 186/196: $11.54 Hisuian Goodra VSTAR Rainbow Rare 186/196: $10.69 Arezu Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/196: $9.59 Colress's Experiment Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 208/196: $7.49

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TC30: $42.40 Pikachu V Character Super Rare TG16/TC30: $25.18 Eternatus VMAX Character Super Rare TG22/TC30: $12.06 Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter TG24/TC30: $9.75 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter TG27/TC30: $9.75

Most of the cards in this set have just moved a few dollars in the past month, showing that this set has yet to even out. There are two real hitters in Sword & Shield – Lost Origin at the moment and they're both Alternate Arts. Giratina V is the big chase card and Aerodactyl V is still sitting at over $100. This makes trying to chase these two cards by opening hundreds of packs quite a bad idea due to the low value of essentially every other card. I'd open packs until you have a good amount of the normal set and then watch the value of the chase cards like a hawk to determine when to strike.