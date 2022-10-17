Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin In October 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, which came out in September 2022, are doing now in October 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Giratina V Alternate Art 186/196: $221.37 Aerodactyl V Alternate Art 186/196: $118.00 Rotom V Alternate Art 186/196: $47.88 Galarian Perrserker V Alternate Art 186/196: $39.67 Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 186/196: $27.88 Giratina VSTAR Rainbow Rare 186/196: $26.95 Colress's Experiment Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/196: $15.78 Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 186/196: $15.17 Giratina V Full Art 186/196: $14.34 Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Rainbow Rare 186/196: $13.43 Aerodactyl VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/196: $12.42 Kyurem VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/196: $11.94 Giratina VSTAR 186/196: $11.39 Hisuian Goodra VSTAR Rainbow Rare 186/196: $10.32 Arezu Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/196: $9.59

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TC30: $49.66 Pikachu V Character Super Rare TG16/TC30: $29.79 Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter TG24/TC30: $13.79 Eternatus VMAX Character Super Rare TG22/TC30: $11.45 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter TG27/TC30: $10.89

We are still in the early days of seeing Sword & Shield – Lost Origin even out in the market, but we do have a predictable fall in value in the first month. The Giratina V Alt Art remains high due to the ludicrous and observable rarity of this card type in pack openings, but the lower hits have experienced major falls. The standard Giratina VSTAR got hit hardest, losing almost half its value since its release. The Trainer Gallery card has fallen a bit, too, but the Pikachu VMAX CSR remains high in value for this card type. We will likely see it continue to fall.