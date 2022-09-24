Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin In September 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, which came out in early September 2022, is doing at the end of the release month.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Giratina V Alternate Art 186/196: $247.95 Aerodactyl V Alternate Art 186/196: $138.42 Rotom V Alternate Art 186/196: $56.60 Galarian Perrserker V Alternate Art 186/196: $46.61 Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 186/196: $37.23 Giratina VSTAR Rainbow Rare 186/196: $32.82 Giratina VSTAR 186/196: $20.29 Giratina V Full Art 186/196: $19.40 Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 186/196: $19.02 Colress's Experiment Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/196: $15.24 Arezu Full Art Trainer Supporter 186/196: $13.97 Kyurem VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/196: $13.64 Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Rainbow Rare 186/196: $13.41 Hisuian Goodra VSTAR Rainbow Rare 186/196: $13.22 Aerodactyl VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/196: $32.82

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TC30: $56.19 Pikachu V Character Super Rare TG16/TC30: $33.53 Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter TG24/TC30: $17.06 Crobat V Character Super Rare TG16/TC30: $11.89 Mew VMAX Black & Gold TG30/TC30: $11.89

Comparing this installment of Market Watch to the assessment that I did during the release week of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, we see an increase in the value of both the top cards in the set. In fact, all of the Alternate Arts are way up, likely due to people seeing how difficult they are to pull in packs of this set.