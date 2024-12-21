Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldean Fates, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paldean Fates in December 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Shiny-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates in December 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates, which came out in January 2024, are doing now in December 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Shiny Mew ex Special Illustration Rare 232/091: $306.76 Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 234/091: $155.71 Shiny Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 233/091: $55.48 Shiny Pikachu 131/091: $30.98 Shiny Charmander 109/091: $25.26 Iono Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 237/091: $22.37 Shiny Snorlax 202/091: $15.09 Arven Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 235/091: $13.90 Shiny Charmeleon 110/091: $12.72 Miraidon ex Gold Hyper Rare 243/091: $11.29 Koraidon ex Gold Hyper Rare 245/091: $11.08 Shiny Mew ex Full Art 216/091: $10.24 Shiny Ditto 201/091: $9.90 Shiny Mimikyu 160/091: $9.23 Penny Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 239/091: $8.70

Just two months ago, Shiny Mew ex-Special Illustration Rare wasn't even the top card of its set. Now, not only has it usurped the Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare, but it continues to balloon in value. It has increased in value by over $130 since November. Now, while Shiny Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare is no longer the top card, it is also on the rise with a $10 spike in value. Shiny Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare saw a similar increase, taking it to $55.48.

