Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paradox Rift in August 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ancient and Future-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift in August 2025.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which came out in November 2023, are doing now in August 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Groudon Illustration Rare 199/182: $71.65 Altaria ex Special Illustration Rare 253/182: $37.61 Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare 251/182: $37.34 Gholdengo ex Special Illustration Rare 252/182: $25.74 Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare 245/182: $25.24 Steelix Illustration Rare 208/182: $23.74 Plusle Illustration Rare 193/182: $21.05 Iron Valiant ex Special Illustration Rare 249/182: $20.56 Morpeko Illustration Rare 206/182: $19.27 Minun Illustration Rare 194/182: $18.01 Golisopod ex Special Illustration Rare 246/182: $16.46 Mantyke Illustration Rare 209/182: $16.30 Gholdengo ex Full Art 231/182: $15.07 Yveltal Illustration Rare 205/182: $14.98 Iron Hands ex Special Illustration Rare 248/182: $14.53

There were no notable shifts in value this month. Interestingly, though, small changes over the course of time led to a passing of the torch. Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare was once the chase card of the set, before falling to Groudon Illustration Rare after that card surged in value. However, after months of small drops and increases, Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare has now lost the second slot of this set to Altaria ex Special Illustration Rare, which is now more valuable by a few cents.

