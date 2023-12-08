Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards, Roaring Moon

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paradox Rift In December 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ancient and Future-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift in December 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which came out in November 2023, are doing now in December 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare 251/182: $106.43 Iron Valiant ex Special Illustration Rare 249/182: $66.49 Gholdengo ex Special Illustration Rare 252/182: $38.96 Iron Hands ex Special Illustration Rare 248/182: $35.87 Tera Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare 245/182: $30.42 Parasol Lady Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 255/182: $29.89 Professor Sada's Vitality Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 256/182: $28.10 Groudon Illustration Rare 199/182: $26.65 Altaria ex Special Illustration Rare 253/182: $25.91 Tapu Koko ex Special Illustration Rare 247/182: $19.08 Mela Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 254/182: $17.71 Golisopod ex Special Illustration Rare 246/182: $17.41 Professor Turo's Scenario Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 257/182: $17.24 Morpeko Illustration Rare 206/182: $16.90 Tulip Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 259/182: $15.03

The cards of this set remained steady as a rock this year. With the exception of a few small increases or drops, and we are talking just a dollar here or there, the secondary market for Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift doesn't seem to be budging a month after its initial release.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

