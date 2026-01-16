Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paradox Rift in January 2026

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ancient and Future-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift in January 2026.

Article Summary Track the January 2026 market values of top Pokémon TCG: Paradox Rift cards on TCGPlayer.

Groudon Illustration Rare leads the set with the highest value at $70.87 among all chase cards.

Card values in Paradox Rift have mostly stabilized, showing only minor fluctuations this month.

For collectors, buying singles is now generally a smarter move than opening sealed booster packs.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become more and more difficult to get, it seems that the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which came out in November 2023, are doing now in January 2026.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Groudon Illustration Rare 199/182: $70.87 Altaria ex Special Illustration Rare 253/182: $39.65 Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare 251/182: $32.56 Minun Illustration Rare 194/182: $26.75 Morpeko Illustration Rare 206/182: $26.32 Steelix Illustration Rare 208/182: $26.12 Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare 245/182: $25.73 Plusle Illustration Rare 193/182: $25.51 Gholdengo ex Special Illustration Rare 252/182: $23.93 Iron Valiant ex Special Illustration Rare 249/182: $19.23 Golisopod ex Special Illustration Rare 246/182: $15.67 Mantyke Illustration Rare 209/182: $15.52 Yveltal Illustration Rare 205/182: $13.85 Tapu Koko ex Special Illustration Rare 247/182: $13.50 Magby Illustration Rare 186/182: $13.12

This month, we see little shifts in value for Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift. Some cards are slightly up, some are slightly down, but all just by a few dollars. It seems that Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift cards have mostly evened out in the market so while there can always be a surge of interest in a card from a set like this, it may be more cost-effective to buy singles at this point that hounding down pack after pack in attempt to hit one of this expansion's modestly valued chase cards.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

