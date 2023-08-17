Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon GO, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Mewtwo, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Pokémon GO In August 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch takes note of the cards of Pokémon GO in August 2023 during a year of tumultuous changes for Niantic's game.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon GO, which came out in July 2023, are doing now in August 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Mewtwo VSTAR Rainbow Rare 079/078: $34.17 Dragonite VSTAR Rainbow Rare 081/078: $24.70 Mewtwo V Alternate Art 072/078: $21.99 Mewtwo VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 086/078: $15.92 Melmetal VMAX Rainbow Rare 080/078: $13.81 Professor's Research Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 084/078: $12.27 Candela Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 083/078: $11.45 Blanche Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 082/078: $11.19 Spark Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 085/078: $10.97 Radiant Charizard 011/078: $8.79

There have been no notable shifts to the secondary market value of this Pokémon GO-inspired set this past month. We are now over a year out from this set, and it remains a very affordable expansion to complete. This is a set that you'd currently be better off buying single cards for than going after boxes and packs in order to complete your collection.

