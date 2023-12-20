Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Pokémon GO In December 2023

Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Mewtwo, pokemon, pokemon cards, pokemon go

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO, which came out in July 2022, are doing now in December 2023.

Mewtwo VSTAR Rainbow Rare 079/078: $28.04 Dragonite VSTAR Rainbow Rare 081/078: $20.59 Mewtwo V Alternate Art 072/078: $14.99 Mewtwo VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 086/078: $14.74 Melmetal VMAX Rainbow Rare 080/078: $11.39 Professor's Research Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 084/078: $9.70 Candela Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 083/078: $9.43 Spark Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 085/078: $9.30 Mewtwo VSTAR 031/078: $8.58 Blanche Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 082/078: $8.32

Mewtwo VSTAR Rainbow Rare remains the most valuable card of this set, but it notably hits a new low this month. This is the first time that the card has dropped under $30, making it an easier card to pick up for those hoping to complete their Pokémon GO set by buying singles. Mewtwo V Alternate Art also dropped by about $2, and still… I remain surprised that this Alt Art isn't the chase card of the set. The standard Mewtwo VSTAR didn't previously rank, but now bumped up in value and knocked the Radiant Charizard card out of the top ten.

