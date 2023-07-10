Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Mewtwo, pokemon, pokemon cards, pokemon go

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Pokémon GO In July 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch observes the behavior of the Mewtwo cards from the special Pokémon GO set a year after its release.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon GO, which came out in July 2022, are doing now in July 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Mewtwo VSTAR Rainbow Rare 079/078: $35.60 Dragonite VSTAR Rainbow Rare 081/078: $25.17 Mewtwo V Alternate Art 072/078: $22.30 Mewtwo VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 086/078: $17.17 Melmetal VMAX Rainbow Rare 080/078: $13.36 Professor's Research Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 084/078: $13.01 Blanche Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 082/078: $11.03 Candela Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 083/078: $10.75 Spark Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 085/078: $10.33 Radiant Charizard 011/078: $9.02

We have a new all-time low for the card that many predicted would be the chase card: the Mewtwo V Alternate Art. Oddly, there has been more interest in the Mewtwo VSTAR Rainbow Rare which is steady at its current value, while the Mewtwo V Alternate Art inches down to a more affordable $22. Mewtwo VSTAR Gold Secret Rare is also down, dropping $5 this month. The other cards largely remain the same in value.

