Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Pokémon GO In November 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series keys into the special Pokémon GO expansion themed to the mobile game in November 2023.

Mewtwo VSTAR Rainbow Rare leads the pack with a market value of $30.05 on TCGPlayer.

The Pokémon GO expansion set sees less availability in big box retail, indicating rarity.

Stay updated on trends with the 'Pokémon TCG Value Watch' series for collectors' insights.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO, which came out in July 2022, are doing now in November 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Mewtwo VSTAR Rainbow Rare 079/078: $30.05 Dragonite VSTAR Rainbow Rare 081/078: $20.86 Mewtwo V Alternate Art 072/078: $16.63 Mewtwo VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 086/078: $14.48 Melmetal VMAX Rainbow Rare 080/078: $11.82 Professor's Research Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 084/078: $10.65 Candela Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 083/078: $9.94 Spark Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 085/078: $9.22 Blanche Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 082/078: $8.98 Radiant Charizard 011/078: $7.97

There has been very minimal movement in the market of this special expansion themed around Niantic's Pokémon GO. One thing I have noticed out there in big box retailers, though, is that we are seeing fewer and fewer sealed Pokémon GO products. It will be interesting to see how this set performs in the long term as products become more and more rare.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

