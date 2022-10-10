Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Pokémon GO In October 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of the special Pokémon GO expansion, which came out in July 2022, are doing now in October 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Mewtwo VSTAR Rainbow Rare 079/078: $43.82 Mewtwo V Alternate Art 072/078: $32.17 Dragonite VSTAR Rainbow Rare 081/078: $31.74 Radiant Charizard 011/078: $27.37 Mewtwo VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 086/078: $26.74 Professor's Research Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 084/078: $17.65 Blanche Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 082/078: $17.60 Spark Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 085/078: $16.87 Melmetal VMAX Rainbow Rare 080/078: $16.72 Candela Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 083/078: $16.33

There's not much movement here at all. Pokémon GO is a special set which means that pulls may come a bit easier, which has driven the value of the chase cards lower than most sets. The Mewtwo V Alt Art is a popular card but has reached a new low here as it nears $30. The Mewtwo VSTAR Rainbow Rare remains the highest valued card in the set, which goes against the overall popularity of the card type, as Rainbow Rares are usually valued lower than Alternate Arts. This will certainly be a set to watch to see if the value drops lower.