Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Pokémon GO In October 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Pokémon GO expansion and its cards themed around Niantic's game in October 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of the special Pokémon GO expansion, which came out in July 2022, are doing now in October 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Pokémon GO with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Mewtwo VSTAR Rainbow Rare 079/078: $32.09 Dragonite VSTAR Rainbow Rare 081/078: $19.55 Mewtwo V Alternate Art 072/078: $14.64 Mewtwo VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 086/078: $13.96 Melmetal VMAX Rainbow Rare 080/078: $11.03 Professor's Research Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 084/078: $9.57 Spark Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 085/078: $9.42 Blanche Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 082/078: $9.25 Candela Trainer Supporter Rainbow Rare 083/078: $8.51 Radiant Charizard 011/078: $7.29

We have seen a slight drop in the biggest cards of the set this month. The chase card, Mewtwo VSTAR Rainbow Rare, fell by $3, while the second most valuable card of the set, Dragonite VSTAR Rainbow Rare, fell by $6. The more notable fall was the Mewtwo V Alternate Art, which saw an $8 drop, which amounted to more than a third of its value.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!