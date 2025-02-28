Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Prismatic Evolutions, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Prismatic Evolutions in February 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the new Eeveelution-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Prismatic Evolutions in February 2025.

Article Summary The Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions set dazzles with high-value Pokémon TCG cards.

Umbreon ex Special Illustration Rare tops the list, soaring to $1,610.84 in market value.

Find out which cards are gaining or losing value in this highly sought-after set.

Learn how collector strategies impact the ever-changing Pokémon TCG marketplace.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions, which came out in January 2025, are doing now in February 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon ex Special Illustration Rare 161/131: $1,610.84 Sylveon ex Special Illustration Rare 156/131: $501.15 Espeon ex Special Illustration Rare 155/131: $416.43 Flareon ex Special Illustration Rare 146/131: $362.34 Leafeon ex Special Illustration Rare 144/131: $356.78 Glaceon ex Special Illustration Rare 150/131: $321.62 Vaporeon ex Special Illustration Rare 149/131: $296.00 Umbreon (Master Ball Reverse Holo) 059/131: $291.02 Jolteon ex Special Illustration Rare 153/131: $276.82 Ceruledge ex Special Illustration Rare 147/131: $239.91 Eevee ex Special Illustration Rare 167/131: $231.19 Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare 162/131: $187.25 Dragapult ex Special Illustration Rare 165/131: $181.97 Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare 166/131: $126.81 Pikachu ex Gold Hyper Rare 179/131: $97.33

Despite Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions being a brand-new set, it has the value of a vintage set. This is largely because of two reasons. First, this is a sequel to the historically popular Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, and many collectors are racing to open packs to ensure they can lock in an Umbreon chase card, considering how insane the value of the previous one was. Second, the hype around this set is making it impossible for many to find packs, which is driving up the value of single cards to an incredible degree. Still, some cards have dropped in value since we last observed this set in January. Let's look over the main changes:

Umbreon ex Special Illustration Rare increased by $100

Sylveon ex Special Illustration Rare decreased by about $130

Espeon ex Special Illustration Rare increased by $100

Flareon ex Special Illustration Rare increased by $150

Leafeon ex Special Illustration Rare decreased by $400 — whoa

Glaceon ex Special Illustration Rare increased by $60

Vaporeon ex Special Illustration Rare decreased by about $30

Umbreon (Master Ball Reverse Holo) decreased by about $110

Jolteon ex Special Illustration Rare increased by $60

Ceruledge ex Special Illustration Rare increased by $90 – surprising

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

