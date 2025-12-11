Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Scarlet & Violet - 151

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet – 151 in December 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Generation One-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - 151 in December 2025.

Article Summary Track the top market values in the Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151 set for December 2025.

Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare continues as the highest-value card, holding strong above $240.

Blastoise, Venusaur, and Zapdos Special Illustration Rares maintain solid value among top collectors' picks.

Recent months show price stabilization, making it a favorable time to buy single cards from this set.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become increasingly difficult to obtain, it seems that the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151, which came out in September 2023, are doing now in December 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 199/165: $241.79 Blastoise ex Special Illustration Rare 200/165: $78.84 Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare 198/165: $77.03 Zapdos ex Special Illustration Rare 202/165: $66.60 Charmander Illustration Rare 168/165: $53.91 Alakazam ex Special Illustration Rare 201/165: $44.73 Squirtle Illustration Rare 170/165: $43.77 Bulbasaur Illustration Rare 166/165: $36.43 Pikachu Illustration Rare 173/165: $36.12 Charmeleon Illustration Rare 169/165: $34.47 Psyduck Illustration Rare 175/165: $31.86 Ivysaur Illustration Rare 167/165: $30.79 Wartortle Illustration Rare 171/165: $30.35 Charizard ex Full Art 183/165: $25.27 Dragonair Illustration Rare 181/165: $25.18

After a few months of instability, Scarlet & Violet – 151 seems to have had a less bumpy ride in October and into November. Fewer skyrocketing cards and fewer crashing cards. While Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare remains high in value, Charizard ex Full Art has lost $5 this past month, bringing it down to $25.27. For a Charizard Secret Rare, you can do a lot worse. If that's a card you're looking for, now would be as good a time as any to pick it up as a single.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!