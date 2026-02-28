Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Scarlet & Violet - 151

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet – 151 in February 2026

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Generation One-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - 151 in February 2026.

Article Summary Track top-valued cards in Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151 as of February 2026 market trends

Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare leads at $294.08, with all starter trio values rising sharply

All major Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rares saw significant value increases this month

Market shows strong demand for Generation One-themed chase cards, with prices steadily climbing

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become harder to get, it seems the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151, which came out in September 2023, are doing now in February 2026.

Here are the top-valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 199/165: $294.08 Blastoise ex Special Illustration Rare 200/165: $111.55 Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare 198/165: $92.74 Charmander Illustration Rare 168/165: $78.41 Zapdos ex Special Illustration Rare 202/165: $78.29 Squirtle Illustration Rare 170/165: $67.83 Alakazam ex Special Illustration Rare 201/165: $56.60 Pikachu Illustration Rare 173/165: $50.96 Bulbasaur Illustration Rare 166/165: $48.52 Charmeleon Illustration Rare 169/165: $48.02 Psyduck Illustration Rare 175/165: $43.65 Ivysaur Illustration Rare 167/165: $41.71 Wartortle Illustration Rare 171/165: $41.10 Charizard ex Full Art 183/165: $36.28 Dragonair Illustration Rare 181/165: $32.00

Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare has increased in value once again, this time growing by $35 since we checked last month. Blastoise ex Special Illustration Rare saw an even bigger jump, growing $40 in market value. Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare, rounding out the trio of starters, is up by $20. Soon, I think, we might see all three starters over $100. Charmander Illustration Rare is right behind with an increase of $18. Every single card listed above increased in value, most by over $10, showing that the market has not settled on this highly sought-after set.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!