Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet in August 2024

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet, which came out in March 2023, are doing now in August 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet base set with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Miriam Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 251/198: $24.94 Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 245/198: $22.81 Miraidon ex Special Illustration Rare 244/198: $17.46 Nest Ball Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 255/198: $13.29 Ralts Illustration Rare 211/198: $13.18 Koraidon ex Special Illustration Rare 247/198: $12.82 Arven Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 249/198: $11.75 Kirlia Illustration Rare 212/198: $11.04 Arven Full Art Trainer Supporter 235/198: $8.82 Drowzee Illustration Rare 210/198: $9.59

This set has never had a real chase card, but it still surprises me how low in value some of these cards are. Miriam Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter was at $33.57 the last time we checked in and has lost almost $10 in value since then. Losing almost a third of its value in two months' time shows that the cards of this set are not hot in the secondary market. Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare, which looked like it was going to take the top spot, also dropped by $7.

