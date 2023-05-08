Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet In May 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet in May 2023 examines if the cards in this set are falling in value or if they will rise.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Scarlet & Violet base, which came out in March 2023, are doing now in May 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Miriam Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 251/198: $67.93 Miraidon ex Special Illustration Rare 244/198: $50.59 Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare 245/198: $36.49 Koraidon ex Special Illustration Rare 247/198: $24.07 Miriam Full Art Trainer Supporter 251/198: $22.15 Gyarados Tera ex Full Art 225/198: $18.72 Nest Ball Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 255/198: $16.09 Ralts Illustration Rare 211/198: $15.84 Miraidon ex Gold Hyper Rare 253/198: $15.55 Arcanine Tera ex Full Art 224/198: $15.04 Professor's Research Full Art Trainer Supporter 240/198: $12.51 Penny Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 252/198: $12.47 Kirlia Illustration Rare 212/198: $11.76 Great Tusk ex Special Illustration Rare 246/198: $9.46 Penny Full Art Trainer Supporter 239/198: $9.14

The chase card of the set, Miriam Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter, has dropped by a little over $10. I have a feeling it will continue to dip, so I am personally choosing to hold out before buying it in the secondary market. The second biggest hit of the set, Miraidon ex Special Illustration Rare, took a bigger drop with an $18 fall in value. Gardevoir ex Special Illustration Rare, the card I thought would be the chase, mirrors Miriam and falls $10. Koraidon ex Special Illustration Rare lost $14 in market value.