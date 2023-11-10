Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charizard, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, shining fates

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Shining Fates In November 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Shiny Pokémon-themed special expansion Shining Fates in November 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, which came out in February 2021, are doing now in November 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing. First, the top 10 of the set's subset, the Shiny Vault.

Shiny Charizard VMAX SV107/SV122: $79/06 Shiny Suicune SV022/SV122: $8.71 Shiny Galarian Ponyta SV047/SV122: $4.83 Shiny Galarian Rapidash SV048/SV122: $4.54 Shiny Ditto VMAX SV119/SV122: $4.36 Shiny Koffing SV076/SV122: $4.07 Shiny Lapras VMAX SV111/SV122: $3.84 Shiny Cinderace SV017/SV122: $3.82 Shiny Toxtricity VMAX SV113/SV122: $3.61 Shiny Decidueye SV003/SV122: $3.59

Now, for the top five of the main set:

Skyla Trainer Supporter Full Art 072/072: $12.84 Alcremie VMAX Rainbow Rare 073/072: $4.59 Poké Kid Trainer Supporter Full Art 070/072: $2.73 Ball Guy Trainer Supporter Full Art 065/072: $2.53 Piers Trainer Supporter Full Art 069/072: $1.62

Shiny Charizard VMAX is up this month, but just by a few dollars. The bigger change is the drop of the Skyla Full Art. While it just fell $3, that was a fourth of its value last month, now just gone.

