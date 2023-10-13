Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charizard, pokemon, pokemon cards, shining fates

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Shining Fates In October 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series checks in on the Shiny Pokémon-themed special expansion Shining Fates October 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of the Shiny Pokémon-themed expansion Shining Fates, which came out in February 2021, are doing now in October 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing. First, the top 10 of the set's subset, the Shiny Vault.

Shiny Charizard VMAX SV107/SV122: $76.71 Shiny Suicune SV022/SV122: $9.48 Shiny Galarian Ponyta SV047/SV122: $4.84 Shiny Ditto VMAX SV119/SV122: $4.28 Shiny Lapras VMAX SV111/SV122: $4.28 Shiny Galarian Rapidash SV048/SV122: $3.97 Shiny Koffing SV076/SV122: $3.74 Shiny Cinderace SV017/SV122: $3.68 Shiny Decidueye SV003/SV122: $3.65 Shiny Morpeko SV044/SV122: $3.36

Now, for the top five of the main set:

Skyla Trainer Supporter Full Art 072/072: $12.84 Alcremie VMAX Rainbow Rare 073/072: $4.24 Poké Kid Trainer Supporter Full Art 070/072: $3.05 Ball Guy Trainer Supporter Full Art 065/072: $1.93 Ditto VMAX 051/072: $1.64

The set's chase card, Shiny Charizard VMAX, is down $7 this month, which is not that notable of a drop in the short term. Let's see if it continues to fall long-term. Across the board, most of the cards in this set are down about $1 this month.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

