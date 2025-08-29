Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Shrouded Fable

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Shrouded Fable in August 2025

Our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Loyal Three-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Shrouded Fable in August 2025.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Shrouded Fable, which came out in August 2024, are doing now, one year later, in August 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Shrouded Fable with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Earthen Vessel Gold Hyper Rare 096/064: $47.30 Darkness Energy Gold Hyper Rare 098/064: $42.08 Fezandipiti ex Special Illustration Rare 092/064: $41.67 Persian Illustration Rare 078/064: $33.43 Houndoom Illustration Rare 066/064: $30.76 Cassiopeia Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 094/064: $29.29 Duskull Illustration Rare 068/064: $27.89 Metal Energy Gold Hyper Rare 099/064: $27.15 Munkidori l Illustration Rare 072/064: $25.66 Pecharunt ex Gold Hyper Rare 095/064: $21.45 Dusclops Illustration Rare 069/064: $19.79 Dusknoir Illustration Rare 070/064: $19.29 Powerglass Gold Hyper Rare 097/064: $18.17 Fezandipiti ex Full Art 084/064: $17.77 Horsea Illustration Rare 067/064: $17.71

As potentially the weirdest Scarlet & Violet set, Shrouded Fable doesn't really have a single chase card. The top five cards are all a bit bloated in value because this set doesn't have much to pull. These values may plummet, but it also may very well be the disinterest around this set that will lead to sustained value… as low sales will lead to a smaller chance of TPCI keeping this expansion in print.

