Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Stellar Crown in May 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Stellar cards of Scarlet & Violet - Stellar Crown in May 2025.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown, which came out in September 2024, are doing now in May 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Stellar Crown with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Squirtle Illustration Rare 148/142: $60.63 Bulbasaur Illustration Rare 143/142: $48.66 Terapagos ex Special Illustration Rare 170/142: $48.41 Dachsbun ex Special Illustration Rare 169/142: $32.57 Hydrapple ex Special Illustration Rare 167/142: $29.01 Lacey Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 172/142: $23.80 Galvantula ex Special Illustration Rare 168/142: $19.29 Briar Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 171/142: $16.29 Aera Zero Underdepths Gold Hyper Rare 174/142: $14.60 Bravery Charm Gold Hyper Rare 175/142: $13.70 Terapagos ex Gold Hyper Rare 173/142: $13.45 Crispin Full Art Trainer Supporter 164/142: $10.91 Milcery Illustration Rare 152/142: $8.71 Zeraora Illustration Rare 151/142: $8.66 Joltik Illustration Rare 150/142: $7.70

The value of this set remained mostly steady this month. Terapagos ex Special Illustration Rare continues its gradual decline. It was once the most valuable card in the set, but has now been dethroned by two Illustration Rares: Squirtle and Bulbasaur. Pokémon popularity remains a stronger indicator of card value than rarity between IRs and SIRs.

