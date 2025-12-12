Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Surging Sparks

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Surging Sparks in December 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Pikachu-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Surging Sparks in December 2025.

Article Summary Pikachu ex Special Illustration Rare leads Scarlet & Violet – Surging Sparks card values at $339.75.

All top cards except Durant ex and Archaludon ex have dipped in price during December 2025.

Gold Hyper Rares debut as the rarest chase cards in the Pokémon TCG Mega Evolution era.

Renewed collector interest keeps modern Pokémon TCG sets highly competitive and valuable.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become increasingly difficult to obtain, it seems that the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Surging Sparks, which came out in November 2024, are doing now in December 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Surging Sparks, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pikachu ex Special Illustration Rare 238/191: $339.75 Latias ex Special Illustration Rare 239/191: $158.79 Milotic ex Special Illustration Rare 237/191: $96.18 Pikachu ex Gold Hyper Rare 247/191: $48.04 Hydreigon ex Special Illustration Rare 240/191: $37.98 Lisia's Appeal Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 246/191: $30.23 Alolan Exeggutor ex Special Illustration Rare 242/191: $28.71 Latios Illustration Rare 203/191: $24.50 Jasmine's Gaze Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 245/191: $21.31 Durant ex Special Illustration Rare 236/191: $20.08 Pikachu ex Full Art 219/191: $18.07 Ceruledge Illustration Rare 197/191: $16.67 Archaludon ex Special Illustration Rare 241/191: $11.98 Night Stretcher Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 251/191: $11.75 Clemont's Quick Wit Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 243/191: $9.09

Pikachu ex Special Illustration Rare, the chase card of this set, has lost $40 in value this month. Latias ex Special Illustration Rare, meanwhile, is down… but not by much. As predicted, Milotic ex Special Illustration Rare has now dropped under $100. While it's a gorgeous card, I just can't see Milotic sustaining a value of $ 100 or more in the long term. In fact, all of the top cards listed above lost a bit of value since we last checked in with the exception of Durant ex Special Illustration Rare and Archaludon ex Special Illustration Rare, both of which increased in value by just a few cents.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

