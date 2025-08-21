Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Twilight Masquerade in August 2025

Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Twilight Masquerade

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade, which came out in May 2024, are doing now in August 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Greninja ex Special Illustration Rare 214/167: $275.61 Perrin Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 220/167: $91.06 Carmine Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 217/167: $69.62 Eevee Illustration Rare 188/167: $50.72 Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex Special Illustration Rare 216/167: $36.72 Lana's Aid Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 219/167: $24.55 Kieran Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 218/167: $23.91 Chansey Illustration Rare 187/167: $22.05 Sinistcha ex Special Illustration Rare 210/167: $21.02 Teal Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 211/167: $20.13 Secret Box ACE SPEC 163/167: $19.13 Buddy-Buddy Poffin Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 223/167: $18.07 Tatsugiri ex Special Illustration Rare 186/167: $16.69 Wellspring Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 213/167: $15.05 Hisuian Growlithe Illustration Rare 181/167: $14.59

The carlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade market was mostly steady this month. Almost all of the cards listed above lost a few dollars in value, but nothing more. Greninja ex Special Illustration Rare remains a top chase card with no change to that in sight. Very few cards from this expansion increased in value this month, and those that did only saw a few dollars worth of gain at most.

