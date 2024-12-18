Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Twilight Masquerade in December 2024

Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Twilight Masquerade

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade, which came out in May 2024, are doing now in December 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Greninja ex Special Illustration Rare 214/167: $327.93 Carmine Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 217/167: $70.06 Eevee Illustration Rare 188/167: $64.75 Perrin Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 220/167: $61.51 Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex Special Illustration Rare 216/167: $42.07 Teal Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 211/167: $29.51 Kieran Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 218/167: $29.49 Buddy-Buddy Poffin Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 223/167: $27.37 Lana's Aid Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 219/167: $25.20 Sinistcha ex Special Illustration Rare 210/167: $17.95 Cornerstone Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 215/167: $17.87 Wellspring Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 213/167: $17.17 Hearthflame Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 212/167: $15.03 Teal Mask Ogerpon ex Gold Hyper Rare 221/167: $14.67 Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex Gold Hyper Rare 222/167: $11.60

Greninja ex Special Illustration Rare was once the top chase card of this entire era, but was dethroned by the Pikachu ex Special Illustration Rare from Scarlet & Violet – Surging Sparks. Be that as it may, the Greninja ex Special Illustration Rare is actually increasing in value with a $10 jump since last month. Eevee Illustration Rare is also on the rise, perhaps in response to the news of the upcoming Eevee-themed Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions set. The rest of the cards in this set mostly increased or decreased in value by minimal amounts.

