Posted in: Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, Pokémon card, Scarlet & Violet, Twilight Masquerade

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Twilight Masquerade in January 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ogerpon-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Twilight Masquerade in January 2025.

Article Summary Explore January 2025 values for Scarlet & Violet - Twilight Masquerade Pokémon TCG cards.

Discover top cards, including $330 Greninja ex and rising Eevee Illustration Rare.

Eevee's value surges amid hype for Eevee-themed set Prismatic Evolutions.

Stay updated on Pokémon TCG trends, market insights, and card collection tips.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade, which came out in May 2024, are doing now in January 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Greninja ex Special Illustration Rare 214/167: $330.82 Eevee Illustration Rare 188/167: $96.83 Perrin Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 220/167: $67.11 Carmine Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 217/167: $64.33 Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex Special Illustration Rare 216/167: $37.42 Kieran Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 218/167: $27.66 Teal Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 211/167: $24.56 Lana's Aid Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 219/167: $23.64 Buddy-Buddy Poffin Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 223/167: $22.15 Sinistcha ex Special Illustration Rare 210/167: $21.48 Tatsugiri ex Special Illustration Rare 186/167: $16.35 Wellspring Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 213/167: $16.25 Cornerstone Mask Ogerpon ex-Special Illustration Rare 215/167: $15.86 Chansey Illustration Rare 187/167: $15.51 Teal Mask Ogerpon ex Gold Hyper Rare 221/167: $14.59

The big news is that Eevee Illustration Rare is on the way up, seemingly in response to the Eevee-themed set, Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions, which is currently the hottest set of the Paldean era. This month, the chase card Greninja ex Special Illustration Rare has maintained its extremely high value.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!