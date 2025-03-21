Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG, Scarlet & Violet, Twilight Masquerade

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Twilight Masquerade in March 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ogerpon-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Twilight Masquerade in March 2025.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyper-drive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of okémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade, which came out in May 2024, are doing now in March 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Greninja ex Special Illustration Rare 214/167: $391.41 Perrin Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 220/167: $106.85 Carmine Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 217/167: $84.55 Eevee Illustration Rare 188/167: $82.31 Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex Special Illustration Rare 216/167: $41.68 Kieran Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 218/167: $30.07 Lana's Aid Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 219/167: $29.04 Chansey Illustration Rare 187/167: $25.72 Teal Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 211/167: $25.36 Buddy-Buddy Poffin Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 223/167: $24.25 Tatsugiri ex Special Illustration Rare 186/167: $24.23 Hisuian Growlithe Illustration Rare 181/167: $21.59 Sinistcha ex Special Illustration Rare 210/167: $21.38 Wellspring Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 213/167: $19.10 Cornerstone Mask Ogerpon ex-Special Illustration Rare 215/167: $17.34

Card value is on its way up in Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade.

Greninja ex Special Illustration Rare increased in value by $60, Perrin Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter by $40, Carmine Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter by $20, and Chansey Illustration Rare by $10. Hisuian Growlithe Illustration Rare, which previously didn't rank in the top 15 cards of the set, jumped by over double its last observed value. This is likely because the artwork of this card connects to Perrin Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter which, as you can see, is on the rise in a major way. Going against the trend, Eevee Illustration Rare fell by $14.

