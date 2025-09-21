Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Twilight Masquerade

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Twilight Masquerade in September 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ogerpon-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Twilight Masquerade in September 2025.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyperdrive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade, which came out in May 2024, are doing now in September 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Twilight Masquerade, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Greninja ex Special Illustration Rare 214/167: $353.18 Perrin Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 220/167: $93.04 Carmine Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 217/167: $68.95 Eevee Illustration Rare 188/167: $65.29 Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex Special Illustration Rare 216/167: $37.12 Chansey Illustration Rare 187/167: $27.75 Lana's Aid Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 219/167: $25.16 Kieran Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 218/167: $24.77 Sinistcha ex Special Illustration Rare 210/167: $21.58 Tatsugiri ex Special Illustration Rare 186/167: $20.39 Teal Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 211/167: $20.36 Buddy-Buddy Poffin Gold Hyper Rare Trainer Item 223/167: $18.50 Wellspring Mask Ogerpon ex Special Illustration Rare 213/167: $16.64 Hisuian Growlithe Illustration Rare 181/167: $15.99 Secret Box ACE SPEC 163/167: $13.95

Greninja ex Special Illustration Rare is up by almost $80 since last month. Comparing the upward trajectory of many of the chase cards from the Scarlet & Violet era, it appears that the new boom of interest in the Pokémon TCG has not yet dwindled. Eevee Illustration Rare is also up $15, which makes sense. Considering this is an Eevee Secret Rare, I was surprised to see it for less than $60 previously.

