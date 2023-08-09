Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: , , ,

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage In August 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch observes Sword & Shield - Vivid Voltage in August 2023 to see if the big Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare is up or down.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, which came out in November 2020, are doing now in August 2023.

Vivid Voltage top card. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare 188/185: $130.43
  2. Pikachu V Full Art 170/185: $15.92
  3. Pokémon Center Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter 185/185: $15.86
  4. Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter 183/185: $13.57
  5. Bea Full Art Trainer Supporter 180/185: $8.55
  6. Nessa Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 196/185: $8.07
  7. Togekiss VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/185: $7.72
  8. Coalossal VMAX Rainbow Rare 189/185: $7.38
  9. Galarian Darmanitan VMAX Rainbow Rare 187/185: $7.21
  10. Ageislash VMAX Rainbow Rare 190/185: $7.15

The main chase card of the set, Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare, remains steady this month. This remains a big card due to the popularity of a Pikachu Secret Rare, even as Rainbow Rare cards fall out of favor. The biggest change in the card value here is Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter, which fell $3 after a previous jump.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

