Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage In October 2021

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Last year, we saw renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the coming 25th Anniversary, a strong launch for Sword & Shield-era sets, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. Sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now, every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Sheild – Vivid Voltage, which came out in November 2020, are doing in October 2021. You can check out last month's installment for comparison here.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare 188/185: $222.75 Pikachu V Full Art 170/185: $40.52 Nessa Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 196/185: $22.07 Pokémon Center Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter 185/185: $20.89 Bea Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 193/185: $20.57 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter 183/185: $20.50 Bea Full Art Trainer Supporter 180/185: $19,66 Leon Full Art Trainer Supporter 182/185: $18.04 Shiny Oranguru Gold Secret Rare 199/185: $16.45 Shiny Galarian Obstagoon Gold Secret Rare 198/185: $16.27 Leon Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 195/185: $15.66 Pikachu VMAX 044/185: $15.65 Allister Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 192/185: $14.18 Togekiss VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/185: $13.90 Beauty Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 194/185: $13.31 Galarian Darmanitan VMAX Rainbow Rare 187/185: $11.82 Coalossal VMAX Rainbow Rare 189/185: $11.71 Rayquaza Amazing Rare 138/185: $11.10 Allister Full Art Trainer Supporter 179/185: $11.04 Orbeetle VMAX Rainbow Rare 186/185: $9.91

Now, we just did our September 2021 Market Watch days ago, so I didn't expect a big change. I wanted to get to this month's installments early, though, to see if one of two things impacted the market:

the rumors of reprints for current Sword & Shield-era Pokémon TCG sets

hype around Celebrations, which came out this past weekend

We have seen a drop! The set's chase card, the Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare, went from $238.17 to $222.75. The Pikachu V Full Art dropped about $3 down to $40.52. Nessa Full Art dropped down a few slots, essentially switching places with the Rainbow Rare version of the same card. Now, there were more changes but most included the cards dropping between two dollars and a few cents, which is normal market fluctuation. The cards that we really want to watch in the coming months are the Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare and the Pikachu V Full Art.