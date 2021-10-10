Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage In October 2021

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Last year, we saw renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the coming 25th Anniversary, a strong launch for Sword & Shield-era sets, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. Sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now, every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Sheild – Vivid Voltage, which came out in November 2020, are doing in October 2021. You can check out last month's installment for comparison here.

Vivid Voltage Rainbow Rare Pikachu. Credit: Pokémon TCG
Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

  1. Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare 188/185: $222.75
  2. Pikachu V Full Art 170/185: $40.52
  3. Nessa Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 196/185: $22.07
  4. Pokémon Center Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter 185/185: $20.89
  5. Bea Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 193/185: $20.57
  6. Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter 183/185: $20.50
  7. Bea Full Art Trainer Supporter 180/185: $19,66
  8. Leon Full Art Trainer Supporter 182/185: $18.04
  9. Shiny Oranguru Gold Secret Rare 199/185: $16.45
  10. Shiny Galarian Obstagoon Gold Secret Rare 198/185: $16.27
  11. Leon Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 195/185: $15.66
  12. Pikachu VMAX 044/185: $15.65
  13. Allister Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 192/185: $14.18
  14. Togekiss VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/185: $13.90
  15. Beauty Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 194/185: $13.31
  16. Galarian Darmanitan VMAX Rainbow Rare 187/185: $11.82
  17. Coalossal VMAX Rainbow Rare 189/185: $11.71
  18. Rayquaza Amazing Rare 138/185: $11.10
  19. Allister Full Art Trainer Supporter 179/185: $11.04
  20. Orbeetle VMAX Rainbow Rare 186/185: $9.91

Now, we just did our September 2021 Market Watch days ago, so I didn't expect a big change. I wanted to get to this month's installments early, though, to see if one of two things impacted the market:

  • the rumors of reprints for current Sword & Shield-era Pokémon TCG sets
  • hype around Celebrations, which came out this past weekend

We have seen a drop! The set's chase card, the Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare, went from $238.17 to $222.75. The Pikachu V Full Art dropped about $3 down to $40.52. Nessa Full Art dropped down a few slots, essentially switching places with the Rainbow Rare version of the same card. Now, there were more changes but most included the cards dropping between two dollars and a few cents, which is normal market fluctuation. The cards that we really want to watch in the coming months are the Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare and the Pikachu V Full Art.

