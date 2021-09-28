Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage In September 2021

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Last year, we saw renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the coming 25th Anniversary, a strong launch for Sword & Shield-era sets, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. Sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now, every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Sheild – Vivid Voltage, which came out in November 2020, are doing.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare 188/185: $238.17 Pikachu V Full Art 170/185: $43.12 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter 183/185: $22.07 Nessa Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 196/185: $21.76 Bea Full Art Trainer Supporter 180/185: $21.48 Pokémon Center Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter 185/185: $21.45 Bea Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 193/185: $20.57 Leon Full Art Trainer Supporter 182/185: $17.55 Shiny Oranguru Gold Secret Rare 199/185: $16.59 Shiny Galarian Obstagoon Gold Secret Rare 198/185: $16.53 Leon Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 195/185: $15.28 Pikachu VMAX 044/185: $14.94 Beauty Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 194/185: $14.60 Allister Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 192/185: $14.42 Coalossal VMAX Rainbow Rare 189/185: $13.51 Togekiss VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/185: $13.41 Galarian Darmanitan VMAX Rainbow Rare 187/185: $11.76 Allister Full Art Trainer Supporter 179/185: $10.85 Rayquaza Amazing Rare 138/185: $10.72 Orbeetle VMAX Rainbow Rare 186/185: $10.09

This Pokémon TCG set has had an interesting trajectory. The Pikachu VMAX is at the lowest it's been in some time, with its height crossing $400. At over $230, it remains a monster chase card. It, along with the Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art and Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art, will likely remain over the $150 mark for a long while. Perhaps even indefinitely. I don't see that card dropping much more, though the other cards did drop a bit with the recent reprint. The Pikachu V Full Art is currently the second-highest valued card in the set and is at an affordable price compared to its past, with its previous value hitting as high as $70. When looking at Pokémon TCG sets, this is one that I'd only buy as a booster box if it's at MSRP or lower. Otherwise, there's really only one card valued above that price. I'd suggest chasing this set in products like the four-pack boxes such as the current V-UNION collections or outright buying the singles.