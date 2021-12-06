Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax Secret Rare Preview: Galar Friends & More

The upcoming Pokémon TCG high-class set VMAX Climax, which will be released in December 2021 in Japan, was previously shrouded in mystery. Very little was known about how this set would show up for English-speaking collectors and players until the Pokémon TCG revealed that their February 2022 set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, would feature a subset of 30 cards called the Trainer Gallery. However, this week's reveal of a shocking 100 Secret Rares in VMAX Climax has created confusion as to what will show up in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. While speculation will continue, let's take a look at some of those Secret Rares from VMAX Climax.

Galar Friends! It's nice to see this Full Art Trainer Supporter as something you can pull from packs of VMAX Climax, because that was not the case for the previous generation's equivalent with Alola Friends. Alola Friends was a promo card that ended up being quite difficult to obtain during the limited time in which it was available, leading to high prices on the secondary market. It was also never adapted into English, exacerbating the value. Currently, Alola Friends isn't available on eBay for less than $1400 USD. Galar Friends seems destined to be far more obtainable, thankfully! It will still likely be a major chase card for multiple reasons beyond its association Alola Friends. Marnie is far and away the most popular Trainer introduced in the SWSH era of the Pokémon TCG and can essentially turn whatever she touches into a chase card. This will undoubtedly be the case with Galar Friends. Also included in this preview is a Cook Full Art and another Raihan Full Art, who also got a Full Art earlier this year in Evolving Skies.

Stay tuned for more Pokémon TCG news daily right here at Bleeding Cool! You can follow our VMAX Climax coverage using our official tag for the set and our Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars coverage using this tag for the set.